Dresden Police arrest Dyersburg man on assorted drug charges

Items recovered during a recent drug arrest in Dresden included marijuana and other narcotic substances, as well a drug paraphernalia and cash.

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Dyersburg man on various drug-related charges.

Evan Parker Sanders, 24, of Dyersburg, is charged with speeding, driving under the influence (1st offense), possession of schedule VI (marijuana) with intent to resale, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule IV.

