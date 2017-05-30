Obituaries

Jerrold Scott Kincer

Jerrold Scott Kincer, age 47 of Jackson, formerly of Dresden, died May 26. Funeral services were held May 28 at Bowlin Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Scott was a forklift operator for Ryder. He was born January 29, 1970, in Lansing, MI, to Theresa Shihady Kincer, and the late David Eugene Kincer. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother Mike Kincer of Dresden, two uncles, George Shihady of Dresden, and Jerry Shihady of Lansing, MI, and one aunt Cheryll Pollard of Dresden. PAID OBIT A2527



Margaret Louise Wilson

Maragaret Louise Wilson, age 87 of Dresden, died May 23 at Tennova Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Funeral services were held at Bowlin Funeral Home on May 26 and Bro. Darrell Pollack officiated. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Margaret Louise Wilson was born August 15, 1929 in Greenfield to the late Barney and Mary Mitchell Hunt. She is survived by her son, Steve Wilson of Dresden; her sister, Flossie Chappell; grandchildren; Melissa (Michael) Key, Fonda (Tracy) Taylor, Lori (Johnny) King, Andy (Andrea) Snider, David Wilson, Matthew (Christyna) Wilson, Dustin Clayton, and Jeremiah Clayton, fourteen great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Mr. Hall Edward Wilson, two daughters; Brenda Kay Wilson, and Martha Louise Clayton, a son in law; Tommy Edward Clayton, two great grandchildren; Marcus Edward Bruns and Joey Bree Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Altha Inez Snider, David Harold Hunt, Frankie Daniel Hunt, Paul Hunt, and Mary Ruth Tucker; a niece; Nancy Carol Earls and several brother in laws.

PAID OBIT A2527



Mary Kate Gammill

Mary Kates Gammill, 88, of Dickson, died on May 28 at National HealthCare of Dickson, TN. A memorial service for Mary Kates Gammill will be held from the chapel of Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson on June 3, 2017. Visitation begins at 12 pm with the service starting at 2 pm.

Mrs. Gammill was born on January 9, 1929 in Batesville, Arkansas to Dorothy Lyles Kates and Homer Kates. Mary was the third of eight children. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed a full and happy life with the love of her life always by her side. Her daughters were never far from her thoughts. Their lives were her life. She celebrated every success and shared every sorrow with them. Among her many accomplishments were singing and playing the piano, sewing, cooking, and buying and selling antiques. She was a people person and engaged with each and every person she met.

Survivors include her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Charlie W. Gammill of Dickson, TN, her daughters, Charlene Ramsey (Steve) of Dresden; Marilyn Gooch (Kerry) of Dickson; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers Gene and Bobby Kates of Fort Worth, Texas, one sister, Ailene Gammill of Martin, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mary Kates Gammill was a member of Burns United Methodist Church in Burns. Arrangements under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson. PAID OBIT