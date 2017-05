GILES HIRED AS NEW WESTVIEW BASEBALL COACH

Danny Giles has been named the new head baseball coach at Westview High School.

Giles comes to Westview from Liberty. Giles was drafted in the 30th round of the 1996 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Giles played college baseball at both the University of Arkansas and Union University.

For more details, see the May 31 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.