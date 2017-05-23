Sharon Police report attempted robbery of local convenience store

The attempted robbery of a Sharon convenience store over the weekend was foiled by a store clerk, who challenged the would-be robber.

According to Sharon Police Chief Bryan Chandler, the suspect entered the Little General Store in Sharon, displayed a large knife, and demanded the clerks give him the money.

However, the clerks refused and the unknown suspect fled the store without receiving any money or goods.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing six feet to six feet, two inches tall, with a medium build, and a “lanky” physique.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Chief Chandler at the Sharon Police Department at 731-456-2111, or call Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

