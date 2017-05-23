Obion County woman pleads ‘not guilty’ in Kustoff case

Wendi L. Wright

An Obion County woman accused of endangering the lives of a U.S. Congressman and his aide has entered a not guilty plea.

Wendi L. Wright, 35, of 4004 Hubert Harris Road Union City, is charged with felony reckless endangerment, after an incident that allegedly took place in Weakley County on Monday, May 8, 2017.

The defendant was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Wright is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court at 10 a.m. on June 10, for her preliminary hearing.

