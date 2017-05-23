Martin woman airlifted following single-vehicle accident

The victim of a single-vehicle accident in Martin Friday morning was airlifted for treatment of injuries sustained when the 2011 Nissan left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a drainage ditch.

A Martin woman was airlifted for medical treatment Friday, after being injured in a single-vehicle accident that occurred just west of the intersection of Hwy 124 and the Hwy 22 on-ramp in Martin.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., Martin Police Ptl. Scott Diehl, and assisting officer Ptl. Rachel Green, were dispatched to Hwy 431 in reference to a vehicle found in a ditch by a couple of passing motorists. The two witnesses stated they were traveling west on Hwy 124, when they spotted a vehicle in the ditch on the south side of the road, and noticed that there was a woman still in the driver’s seat. They said the victim did not appear to be fully aware of their presence, but was talking.

Ptl. Diehl stated, when he arrived at the scene, the vehicle was resting on the driver’s side in the bottom of a ditch. The victim, who was wearing a medical ID bracelet stating she had a heart condition, was talking, but appeared confused and not fully aware that she had been in a motor vehicle crash, according to the officer.

The victim was transported from the scene by Weakley County EMS ground ambulance and airlifted to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital by medical helicopter. Her injuries were listed as incapacitating.

