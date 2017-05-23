Martin Police make arrest in April homicide

Khalil Taylor

Martin Police Investigators have arrested a Martin man for the April murder of 51-year-old Charles C. Graves.

Khalil Hayes Taylor, 26, of Martin has been charged with first degree murder.

According to Martin Police Capt. Phillip Fuqua, at approximately 9:08 a.m., April 18, Martin Police officers were dispatched to 70 Lester Lane in reference to a report of an unresponsive male at that location, after a home health worker found the victim to be unresponsive.

Taylor is being held without bond in the Weakley County Detention Center. The defendant is scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, May 24.

