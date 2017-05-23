Fugitive Captured: Suspect Wanted In Three Counties Arrested Friday

Darren Ray Walton

A former Weakley County resident wanted in three Tennessee counties on assorted burglary and theft charges has been captured.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Randall McGowan, at approximately 9 p.m., Friday, May 19, sheriff’s deputies from Dickson County took Darren Ray Walton, 39, into custody on warrants from Weakley, Montgomery and Dickson counties. The arrest followed a vehicle pursuit and the use of a tazer.

Walton faces multiple charges in Weakley County, including: three counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of property theft, two counts of evading arrest, criminal impersonation, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is also a person of interest in several other criminal cases in Weakley County.

Court dates are pending.