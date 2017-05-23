Finance Office employees terminated after failing to report bookkeeping errors
A couple of Weakley County Finance Office employees were terminated recently, after it was discovered that they had been paying a former County employee for several months after leaving employment.
According to Finance Director John Liggett, when the two Finance Department employees discovered their error, they failed to report it, as they should have.
The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed in the case.
