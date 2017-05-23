DRESDEN BUDGET WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON THE FUTURE

Members of the Dresden City Board discussed details of the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018, during an informal budget workshop Monday night at city hall.

The budget does not require a property tax increase and no increases are proposed for water and sewer rates, sanitation rates, or any other city fees.

Mayor Jeff Washburn began by giving an overview of the budget, which was followed by a question and answer period.

Alderwoman Sandra Klutts said Dresden needs a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) officer in the local schools “to try to reach our children, before it’s too late.”

Regarding the problem of losing police officers once they have graduated from the police academy, Mayor Washburn stated, since giving raises, it appears the problem has been solved.

There was also a discussion about the status of the City’s health insurance for FY 2018.

Plans for improvements to the City’s infrastructure in the next several years was explored.

Construction of a new fire station a few years from now was also discussed.

