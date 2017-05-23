Construction underway at First Community Bank in Dresden

A new bank building, for First Community Bank of the Heartland, is under construction in Dresden. Contractors use earth-moving equipment to level the lot where the new bank will be constructed.

Construction of a new Dresden business is underway.

First Community Bank of the Heartland has begun construction of a new bank building at 8610 Hwy 22, in Dresden, located south of the existing Department of Human Services office.

The 3,000 sq. ft. banking facility is being constructed on a 0.8 acre lot, purchased from Pedigo-Dresden Properties, LP, which is zoned B-3 (Highway Oriented Business).

The projected opening is set for December 2017.

(See complete story in May 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)