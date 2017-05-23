Obituaries

Dorothy Ogg

Dorothy (Dot) Ann Smith Ogg, age 81 of Martin, died Sunday, May 21 at her residence with family at her side.

Born in Weakley County on December 18, 1935, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Clois and Annie Smith. She was the youngest of four children. She attended Hyndsver School, where she met Charles Elmer Ogg. The funeral service will be May 24 at 11 a.m. at Bible Union Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Griffin and Rev. Keith Sumner officiating. Burial to follow in East Side Cemetery.

Dorothy and Charles were united in holy matrimony on June 7, 1952. The couple planned to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this June with family and friends. They were blessed with three children that were fortunate to have her as a full time mother at home.

Dorothy was an active member of Bible Union Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, decorating for events, and was a member of WMU. She was the Weakley County regional coordinator for Operation Christmas Child for many years. She will be remembered for her patience, kind spirit, and loving ways. She loved spending time with family, cooking, fishing with her grandkids, quilting, needlework, crocheting, line dancing and watching her hummingbirds out of the kitchen window.

She exemplified the Christ-like life for her family and friends who will treasure her memory. Dorothy will forever be cherished by her husband, Charles Ogg; daughter Linda and husband Donald Williams of Friendship, TN; son Jerry and wife Debby Ogg of Elkmont, AL; daughter Donna and husband Kenneth McNabb of Trenton, TN; her five grandchildren, Kimberly Crocker and husband Justin, Jeremy Williams, Jason Ogg and his fiancée Danielle Rourke, Amber Futrell and fiancee Carson Moore, and William Charles Futrell; a great grandchild Kaitlyn Crocker; and brother, Carlos Ray Smith of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clois and Annie Smith, brother Harold (Bud) Smith and sister Geneva Nanney.

Harry Wilson Hall

Harry W. Hall, age 90 of Humboldt, formerly of Dresden, died May 15 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Graveside Military Funeral Honors for Mr. Hall were held on Friday, May 19 West Union Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with burial that followed after the service.

Mr. Hall is survived by his son; Gary Hall of Indianapolis, IN., his daughter; Michele Ortiz of Humboldt, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam He was preceded in death by his parents; Columbus Wilson and Pearl Loggins Hall. The family has asked that in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Barbara Annette Cannon

Services for Barbara Annette Cannon, age 82 of Martin, were May 19 at Bowlin Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Ms. Cannon was born in Chicago on April 10, 1935 to the late John and Gladys Martinek Reuter. She is survived by two sons Donald Lee Cort (Shirley) and Ronald Michael Cortamalia (Viviana), daughters Renee Cort, Doreen May Worrell-Neal (Steve) and Karen Bahman and sister Pat Kaufman. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Cannon, and grandchildren Vincent Allen and Jennifer Karen Bahman. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Walter Gregory Cosby

Walter Gregory Cosby, age 61 of Gleason, died May 16 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services were May 18 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason and Chris Thompson officiated.

Mr. Cosby was born May 24, 1955 to Walter Baker Cosby and Dorothy June Cosby, both deceased. He is survived by a son, Jeff Cosby of McKenzie.