Weakley County graduates 331 high school seniors

Dresden H.S. graduating seniors jubilantly toss their caps in the air at the conclusion of commencement services Friday night.

The Weakley County School System graduated 331 high school students during Friday night commencement ceremonies.

A total of 88 high school seniors received their diplomas at Dresden; Westview handed out 153 diplomas; Gleason had 46 graduates; and Greenfield had 44.

(See complete story in May 17th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)