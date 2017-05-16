Weakley County Commission informed of investigation, additional gas tax funding

During Monday afternoon’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission, the commissioners were informed of an ongoing investigation involving the Weakley County Finance Department.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said, he wanted to make the Commission aware that, after discovering an issue in the Finance Department, “We have reported that issue to the authorities and we have started an investigation. But, until that investigation is complete, that’s all we’re going to be able to discuss.” He added that more information will be forthcoming, once the investigation is concluded.

Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd said she discovered a forged check filled out in the amount of $1,950 on Monday, May 15. Not only was the check itself a forged document, but the signature authorizing the check be paid to the bearer was also an obvious forgery.

The check was written on Simmons Bank, and cashed at a Bank of America office.

