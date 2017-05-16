Obion County woman charged with endangering life of Congressman Kustoff & aide

Wendi L. Wright

An Obion County woman, accused of endangering the lives of a U.S. Congressman and his aide, is out on bond while awaiting her court date.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department have arrested 35-year-old Wendi L. Wright of 4004 Hubert Harris Road in Obion County and charged her with felony reckless endangerment, after an incident that took place in Weakley County on Monday, May 8, 2017.

