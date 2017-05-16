Firefighters respond to rural blaze near Palmersville

Although the exterior of this Palmersville home may look unscathed, there was extensive damage to the interior, as a result of an electrical fire in the attic that caused a section of the ceiling to collapse into the home.

A Palmersville residence experienced extensive damage after a fire broke out inside the home Thursday afternoon.

Local fire departments were dispatched after a fire call was received for the home of Larry and Melissa Sides located at 361 Barber Road.

According to Palmersville Fire Chief Joe David Laws, 12 members of the Palmersville Volunteer Fire Department, led by Assistant Fire Chief Michael McClure, responded to the scene with two fire engines and two tankers.

Dresden Fire Department provided mutual aid with two firefighters and a fire truck.

