Sharon man one of 12 arrested in TBI sting for patronizing prostitution

During a two-day sting operation conducted by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Dyersburg Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, 12 individuals, including a Weakley County man, were charged on prostitution-related offenses.

Ricky Green, 54, of Sharon, was cited into court on a Patronizing Prostitution charge.

The Dyersburg operation, called “Operation Someone Like Me”, took place this week and focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking, while targeting those attempting to purchase illicit sex.

