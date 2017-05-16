Lions, Chargers ousted in region baseball semis
Both Dresden and Westview were eliminated from the baseball postseason on Monday afternoon.
The Lions lost 5-4 to Trenton in the Region 7A Tournament semifinals. Meanwhile, W’view fell to Lexington via a 17-2 count in the Region 7AA Tournament.
For full details, see the May 17 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.
