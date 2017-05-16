Obituaries

D.L. Ligon

D.L. Ligon, age 91 of Dresden, died Saturday, April 8 at Union City Manor and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 12 in Sunset Cemetery.

Mr. D. L. Ligon was born on April 1, 1926 to the late Dewey and Lilly Lamb Ligon in Union City. Mr. Ligon was a Methodist by faith and served in each of the United States Armed Forces with the Air Force being the one that he retired from. He was a member of the Ft. Worth Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his wife; Mary Cathrine Rushing Ligon and his 3 sons; David Ligon, Robert Ligon, and Edward (Lori) Ligon. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother; L.D. Ligon and one grandchild. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any charity of your choice in memory of Mr. D. L. Ligon. PAID OBIT A2527

Wilton Richard Berry

Mr. Wilton Richard “Rick” Berry, age 65 of Martin, died May 5 at his residence.

Funeral services were held May 9 White-Ranson Funeral Home, with Damon Campbell officiating. Burial followed in East View Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Damon Campbell, Ralph Nichols, Michael Easterwood, Dale Ross, Bobby Mayo and Adrian Soto.

Honorary pallbearers were Kaden Ross, Larry Griffin and Mike Duke.

He was born on April 12, 1952, in Obion County to the late Wilton Harry and Gladys (O’Guin) Berry. He was the owner of Libertel Associates. On May 20, 1978, he married Linda Forrester, whom survives. He was the president of West Tennessee Purchasing Association and a member of Union City Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He is also survived by his son, Wilton Scott Berry of Nashville; his sister, Linda Berry of Sacramento, California; and two nieces, Lori Easterwood of Sacramento and Kelly Easterwood of Salmon, Idaho.

The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

PAID OBIT

Jacqueline Edwards

Jacqueline Edwards, age 68 of Dresden, died Friday, May 5 at her home. Funeral services were held May 13 at St. James Methodist Church and burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. Rev. LeRoy Brent officiated the service.

Ms. Edwards was born December 16, 1948 and is survived by her daughters, Robin Thompson of Martin, Tonya Edwards of Dresden and Kennethia Edwards of Nashville; one granddaughter and one honorary granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Aaron and Mollie Irvine Edwards.

Billy J. Parker

Billy J. Parker, age 85 of Dresden, died May 10. Gravesides services were held May 13 at Sunset Cemetery.

Mr. Parker was born April 23, 1932, in Henry County to the late Carl Clay and Lillian Brown Parker. He was a supervisor at Lanier Clothing in Dechard. He is survived by his wife Shirley Puckett Parker of Dresden, daughter Shelia (Pat) Gordon of Greenfield, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Parker was a United States Army Korean War Veteran

Tommy Dudley

Tommy Dale Dudley, age 79 of Dresden, died May 13 at his residence. Funeral services were Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Bowlin Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Mr. Dudley was born August 26, 1937 to the late Artie and Ethel Dilday Dudley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Rockie Dale Robertson; two brothers Dan and Howard Dudley; two sisters Lydie Plunkett and Hattie Jane Dudley; and two half-sisters Hazel Lutz and Peggy Bynum.

Mr. Dudley was retired from the former W.F.Hall Printing Company. He is survived by one daughter, Belinda Filback; two brothers, George Dudley and Billy Joe Dudley; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.