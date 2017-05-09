Public Safety Committee discusses equipment and operating cost increases

Equipment breakdowns and increases in operating expenses at the Weakley County Detention Center, as well as additional costs in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, were the main topics of discussion during Thursday morning’s meeting of the Public Safety Committee.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson asked committee members to approve a General Fund budget resolution for the current fiscal year, in order to have sufficient funds to operate the Detention Center. He explained that the Detention Center has had considerable repairs and replaced plumbing and HVAC equipment.

“We had to replace some seals on our generator, which is about 18 years old,” Sheriff Wilson said. “We have also replaced several thermostats on some of our units.”

Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew requested the committee approve transferring $1,814 out of the line item for “other expenses and materials” and placing the funds in “jury expense.”

Committee members unanimously approved both budget requests.

