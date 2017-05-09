No tax increase in Dresden’s FY 2017-18 budget

The Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday night approved on first reading an ordinance that appropriates funds, establishes the property tax rate, and sets utility rates for fiscal year 2017-18.

The City of Dresden’s budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, does not require a property tax increase, according to Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, who presented the proposed budget to the city board for their review and consideration more than a week ago. This means that the current property tax rate of $1.50 per $100 of assessed value will remain unchanged. Additionally, no increases are included for water and sewer rates, sanitation rates, or any other city fees.

Mayor Washburn noted the budget allows for capital purchases in all City departments and provides for continued work on economic development to expand local business and industrial opportunities and retention of existing businesses and industry.