Iris Festival Cemetery Walk honors WWI hometown hero Lt. Herbert J. Jones

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, dressed in a WWI soldier’s uniform, portrays war hero Lt. Herbert J. Jones, who was killed in action while attempting to save a wounded comrade. The crowd listens intently as the details of the brave soldier’s death are recounted. Jones’ childhood, as well as his civilian career and accomplishments, were described by re-enactors at the six stations along the Cemetery Walk.

The theme of this year’s Iris Festival Cemetery Walk was “Heroes As Well,” which honored Dresden war hero, Lieutenant Herbert Joseph Jones, who was killed in action July 4, 1918 in World War I, while trying to carry a wounded friend to safety.

The Walk had six stations for festival-goers to learn more about the life and death of the hometown hero.

Re-enactors, dressed in period costumes, told the young man’s story, from his time growing up in Dresden to his life in the U.S Army.

Lt. Jones is one of Weakley County’s most highly decorated soldiers. He received both the Distinguished Service Cross, which is the second highest award in U.S. Army for extreme gallantry and risk of life in combat, and the French equivalent – the Croix de Guerre (Cross of War) for his historic deeds.

