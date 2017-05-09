Greenfield P.D. arrests two in marijuana bust

Drugs packaged for resale, and drug paraphernalia, were discovered during the execution of a search warrant at a Greenfield residence recently.

Greenfield Police arrested a local couple recently, after a search of their home resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs.

Stacy A. Barnett, 41, and Clarence J. Farris, 30, of 109 Warsaw Street, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, and sell; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(See compete story in May 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)