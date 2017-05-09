Fire damages garage and home in Dresden

The Dresden Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at a residence located at 145 East Main St. in Dresden shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The blaze started in a shed located next to the home and quickly spread throughout the structure. It then caught the house and trees behind the residence on fire.

Firefighters fought the flames, which were whipped up by the gusting winds, making it more difficult to keep the fire under control.

