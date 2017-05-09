Fair weather boosts turnout at 38th annual Iris Festival

Capping off the week-long celebration of the 38th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival, celebrants were treated to a colorful parade in down town Dresden. See the Dresden Enterprise Facebook page for more photos of the Iris Festival events.

Sunny weather is thought to have contributed to the large number of citizens who turned out for the 38th Annual Iris Festival in Dresden on Saturday.

Prior to the parade, local runners participated in a 5K Race, 2 Mile Walk, 1 Mile Kids Fun Run, & .25 Tot Run in downtown Dresden.

Although the wind was a bit blustery, it didn’t deter festival-goers from enjoying the Iris Parade. As time for the parade grew near, people poured into the downtown area and lined the streets along the parade route in anticipation of witnessing the many entries slated for the event.

The Grand Marshals were the Dresden High School Football Team, which won the state championship. Other dignitaries riding in the Parade were: Citizen of the Year – Rufus McPeak; Volunteer of the Year – Debbie Moran; and Golden Iris – Dickie Hutcherson.

(See compete story in May 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)