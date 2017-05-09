Dresden H.S. students charged with vandalism

Charges have been filed against several students allegedly involved in vandalizing a golf cart and the football field at Dresden High School over the weekend.

Two of those responsible are under 18 years of age and were charged in juvenile court. The three who are at least 18 years old were charged in Weakley County General Sessions Court. They are: 18-year-old Hunter T. Walters of Cottage Grove; 18-year-old Donivon C. Sawyer of Dresden; and 19-year-old Devin C. Mansfield of Dresden.

The three students 18 and over are ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Monday, May 15.

Those students under the age of 18 will be dealt with in Weakley County Juvenile Court.

