Dreams come true at Fairy Tale Feast

A local youngster is seen standing in front of Cinderella’s carriage with Prince Charming.

Over 100 youngsters, accompanied by their parents, had their dreams come true during Thursday night’s Iris Festival Fairy Tale Feast at Dresden Elementary School.

As the event got underway, the children enjoyed a coloring book session in the school’s cafeteria, followed by snacks. Many of them were dressed as storybook characters and comic book heroes.

The kids then moved into the multi-purpose room, where they clapped and cheered with glee, as each fictional charter made his or her grand entrance.

