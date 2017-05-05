Levi Estes Named New Dresden HS Head Football Coach
KENNETH COKER
Sports Editor
BREAKING NEWS: Levi Estes has been elevated to the position of head football coach at Dresden High School.
DHS principal/athletic director Chuck West confirmed the promotion to the Dresden Enterprise earlier this afternoon.
Estes served as an assistant coach and the defensive coordinator during the Lions’ 2016 15-0 Class A state championship run.
Most recently, Estes has served as the interim baseball coach at DHS.
See the May 10 edition of the Dresden Enterprise for full details.