Levi Estes Named New Dresden HS Head Football Coach

| | 0

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

BREAKING NEWS: Levi Estes has been elevated to the position of head football coach at Dresden High School.
DHS principal/athletic director Chuck West confirmed the promotion to the Dresden Enterprise earlier this afternoon.

Estes served as an assistant coach and the defensive coordinator during the Lions’ 2016 15-0 Class A state championship run.
Most recently, Estes has served as the interim baseball coach at DHS.
See the May 10 edition of the Dresden Enterprise for full details.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment