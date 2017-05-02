Vehicular homicide charges dropped against Gleason man

After blood test results came back on a Gleason man involved in a fatal automobile accident late last year, charges against him related to the death of a passenger in the vehicle he was driving have been dismissed.

Charles William Yaney, 34, of 703 North Cedar Street in Gleason, was arrested on December 14, 2016, following a single-vehicle accident on Old Hwy 22 in Dresden that resulted in his young niece’s death and his small nephew being seriously injured.

(See compete story in May 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)