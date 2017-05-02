Vandalism Reported At Dresden Football Field

A golf cart at Dresden High School was driven across the football field, causing damage to the field, rammed into the field house, and driven into a creek over the weekend.

Some of the vandals that caused a considerable amount of damage at Dresden High School over the weekend are believed to have been identified.

According to information provided by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Principal Chuck West, someone entered a room next to the field house at the Dresden High School football field Friday night and took a golf cart.

Doors on the field house were rammed by the cart, causing $1,000 in damage. It is estimated that there is approximately $500 damage to the field.

The golf cart was driven in circles on the football field, and then, left in a ditch full of water. The golf cart, valued at $1,500, was destroyed.

The total property damage is estimated at $3,000.

