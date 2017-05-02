Mrs. Lois Simmons honored for service to Weakley County Archives



During a recent award ceremony, Weakley County Register of Deeds Donna Winstead presented 92-year-old Lois Simmons with a certificate of appreciation from Weakley County Government, in honor of her volunteer service to the community at the Weakley County Archives in Dresden.

Mrs. Lois Simmons is pictured with Mr. Robert Reynolds, whose family donated the book ‘California Sketches,’ in her honor. The book (center) was written by O.P. Fitzgerald, a local bishop of the Methodist Church, and published in 1886.

At a time in their lives when most seniors are relaxing and taking it easy, a local woman prefers to stay active and continues to serve her community by doing volunteer work.

In recognition of her service to the community and the Weakley County Archives, 92-year-old Lois Simmons of Dresden recently received a certificate of appreciation from Weakley County Government. Register of Deeds Donna Winstead presented the certificate to Mrs. Simmons, during a special ceremony at the Ned R. McWherter – Weakley County Library in Dresden, which was attended by several well-wishers.

