Mayor Washburn Submits Proposed FY 2017-18 Budget To Dresden City Board

On Tuesday, May 2, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn submitted a proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-18 to city aldermen for their review and consideration.

The proposed budget does not require a property tax increase and no increases are proposed for water and sewer rates, sanitation rates, or any other city fees. The budget allows for capital purchases in all city departments and provides for continued work on economic development to expand local business and industrial opportunities and retention of existing businesses and industry.

(See compete story in May 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)