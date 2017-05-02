Farmers Market opening weekend a big success

Youngsters enjoyed riding on the horse-drawn wagon during Dresden Farmers Market’s season opener on Saturday. The crowd could listen to live music while they shopped.

The opening day for the Dresden Farmers Market’s 2017 season was a big success, with numerous vendors selling fresh produce and entertainment for the kids.

According to Dresden Community Development Director, DeDe McClure, who also serves as the Market’s manager, the Farmers Market set a one-day high attendance record on Saturday with 665 individuals being counted as being present during the three hour period of time the market was officially open for business.

