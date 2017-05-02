Dresden Board meeting moved to Civic Center; FY 2017-18 Tax Rate To Be Discussed
Due to Driving School being held at Dresden City Hall on Monday, May 8, the Dresden City Board meeting has been moved to the McWherter Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m. The budget for the coming fiscal year, including information regarding tax rates and fees, will be discussed. A public hearing will be held at 5:45 p.m. for public input regarding Animal Control Ordinance and a Right-Of-Way ordinance, and they will be voted on by the Board of Aldermen during the regular monthly meeting that follows. A copy of these ordinances are on file at Dresden City Hall and available for public viewing.
