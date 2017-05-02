Crowd enjoys live entertainment at Iris Festival Opening Ceremony

Live entertainment provided by ‘Elam McKnight’ was one of the many attractions enjoyed by those in attendance at Saturday’s Iris Festival Opening Ceremony.

The 2017 Tennessee Iris Festival got underway Saturday, April 29, with opening ceremonies being held at Dresden’s Wilson Park. Attendees were treated with free food, drinks, and live entertainment provided by “Elam McKnight”.

(See compete story in May 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise, and additional photos on our Facebook page.)