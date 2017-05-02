Obituaries

David Rook

David Rook, age 64, of Cottage Grove, died April 29 at his residence in Cottage Grove.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 2 at Ridgeway Funeral Home. Services were officiated by Corey Sawyers and Bobby Bennett, and burial followed in the Palmersville Cemetery. Pall bearers were Lloyd Bell, Greg Bell, Jerry Rachels, Ricky McClain, Mark Morton, Scott Holt, Glen Bell, and Buddy Bell. Named as Honorary Pallbearers are Garrett Johnson, Mason Rook, Rhett Dunn, and Travis Blankenship.

Mr. Rook was born February 10, 1953 in Dyersburg to the late Milburn Rook and the late Marie Carson Rook. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Chester Martin “Marty” Rook. He was married April 21, 1979 to Vickie Collins Rook, who survives. Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lindsey (Patrick) Gordon of Dresden, and Emily (Joseph) Dunn of Dresden; one son, Doug (Marla) Rook of Palmersville; two sisters, Omega Rook of Paris, and Deb Holt of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Carson Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Lucy Gordon, Taylor Gordon, Abby Gordon, Rhett Dunn, Addie Rook, and Mason Rook; and in-laws, Clarence and Phyllis Collins of Dresden.

David was a lifelong farmer who raised beef cattle and row cropped. He retired from Ellis Heating Company in Paris after over 40 years of service as a pipefitter. He also served as a District 1 County Commissioner in Weakley County for 16 years. He was a member of Palmersville Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder. The most important things to him were church and his family.

PAID OBIT

Joyce Ann Babb Dunn

Joyce Ann Babb Dunn, age 88 of Martin, died April 28 at Germantown Methodist Hospital. Funeral services were May 2 at Murphy Funeral Home. Mr. Bobby Hathcock officiated and burial followed in East Side Cemetery in Martin.

Mrs. Dunn was born May 4, 1928 to Earl and Grace Adams Babb, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rex Dunn. Mrs. Dunn was a member of Central Baptist Church and was retired as library assistant at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Survivors include her son, David (Pamela) Dunn of Germantown; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Patricia Langley

Patricia A. Langley, age 71, of McKenzie, died April 27 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. Funeral services were May 1 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason, and burial followed in Shiloh Cemetery in McKenzie.

Mrs. Langley was born February 7, 1946 to Ozell Reed and Christine Reed, both deceased. Survivors include two sons, Brad (Linda) Langley and Howard Langley, both of McKenzie; one daughter, Michelle (Jason) Fuqua of McKenzie; and two brothers, Ronnie Reed of Lawrenceburg and Timmy Reed of McKenzie; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jayne Cantrell Tilley

Jayne Cantrell Tilley, age 82 of Knoxville, died April 17 at UT Medical Center. Graveside services were April 20 at Edgewood Cemetery. Click Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jayne was born in Dresden to Wayne Cantrell and India Darnell Cantrell, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, William H. (Bill) Tilley; and a sister, Faye Cantrell Crawford.

She was a Life Silver Master Bridge Player and an accomplished watercolor artist. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Colleen and Larry Lopez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sherry and Barry Gordon of Knoxville, Ashley and Jerry Julian of Knoxville; grandchildren, Alex (Evelyn) Lyons, Kimberly Lyons, Aaron Lyons, Sean (Loni) Gordon, Heather (Greg Berka) Gordon, Haley Julian, Shelby Julian and Chesney Julian; great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Victoria, Zachary, Holden, Grayson and Townsend; sisters, Ruth Tilley of Florida, Nell Sims of Texas; brother, Tom Cantrell of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.

Nadine King

Evelyn “Nadine: King, age 55 of Greenfield, died April 25 at her home. Funeral services for Ms. King were held April 29 in the Dresden Pentecostal Church. Burial followed in Palmersville Cemetery and Bro Darrell Pollock officiated the service.

Mrs. King is survived by her husband, Richard Battles, of Greenfield; her parents, Billy Joe and Martha Callahan King of Palmersville; her son, D.J. Wilmath of Dresden; her daughter, Dallas Denise Wilmath of Gleason, three brothers, Billy Joe King, Jr., Carl King and Barry King; three sisters; Vicki Mansfield, Lisa (King) James, and Tammy (King) Worrell. She also leaves behind six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother; Michael Ellis King and her sister; Beverly Carol Poore.

Jerrel Rockett

Jerrel Thomas Rockett, age 76 of Dresden, died May 1 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was a retired timber cutter from Replogle Enterprises in Henry, TN.

Mr. Rockett was born June 3, 1940, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Johnny Rockett and Vida McGowan Rockett McWherter. He married Rachel Faye Bradberry Rockett in 1959 and she died May 13, 2007.

Jerrel formerly attended Hodges Chapel Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing music with his family in the Rockett Family Band.

He is survived by his three children: Donna Moore and special friend Charlie Reynolds, Tommy (Karen) Rockett and Jimmy (Monica) Rockett; four sisters, Norma (Jerry) Redden, Carolyn (Jerry) Moubray, Lillie Mae Parrott and Doris (Bob) Powers, all of Dresden. Additional survivors include eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jerrel was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Carroll and two brothers, William Elzie Rockett and Edward Rockett.

Ridgeway Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Visitation will be at Ridgeway Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Thursday after 11 am until the service. Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home with Rick Walker officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Bradberry Cemetery. Family members will serve as Pallbearers.

Portia Lee Howard

Services for Portia Lee Howard were held Wednesday, April 24, 2017 at Williams Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Rosalie Tansil Williams, one daughter Penney (Jamie) Estes, and one son Keith (Kimberely) Howard all of Martin, TN.

Ms. Howard is also survived by grandchildren Robin R. Kirby, Brian K. Scott, Jr., and Cambree J. McCord and Olivia L. Howard and one great-grandchild Braylon W. Lutz.

She is preceded in death by her father Porter Williams, sister Rosa L. Haynes, a niece Monica R. Haynes, a granddaughter Nicole T. Kirby, and her great grandson Jayden Lutz.