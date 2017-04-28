PUBLIC NOTICE – The Board of Commissioners of WTPUD To Meet

The  Board of Commissioners of the West Tennessee Public Utility District will meet in regular session on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the offices of the District at 14055 Paris St., Huntingdon, Tennessee.

