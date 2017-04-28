PUBLIC NOTICE – The Board of Commissioners of WTPUD To Meet By Editor | April 28, 2017 | 0 PUBLIC NOTICE The Board of Commissioners of the West Tennessee Public Utility District will meet in regular session on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the offices of the District at 14055 Paris St., Huntingdon, Tennessee. 17-2 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE OF PUBLICATION – NO. 23739 April 28, 2017 | No Comments » NOTICE MEETING OF THE WEAKLEY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION April 28, 2017 | No Comments » NOTICE OF PUBLICATION NO. 23746 April 28, 2017 | No Comments » NOTICE OF PUBLICATION NO. 2017CV424 April 28, 2017 | No Comments » Public Notice – REPORT OF STATE AND LOCAL FINANCE April 28, 2017 | No Comments »