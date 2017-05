REPORT OF THE DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE

OF STATE AND LOCAL FINANCE

We have reviewed the budget submitted to our Office by the West Tennessee Public Utility District for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, and it appears that its budgeted renevues will be sufficient to meet anticipated cash expenditures for the fiscal year.

Sandra Thompson, Director, Office of State and Local Finance

April 19, 2017A1756/17-1