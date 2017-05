NOTICE OF PUBLICATION NO. 23746

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT DRESDEN

23746

MERRY DARLENE DOWDY

PLANTIFF

VS.

LAWRENCE KEITH DOWDY

DEFENDANT

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE PETITION WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE WHEREABOUTS OF LAWRENCE KEITH DOWDY, ARE UNKNOWN, AND THE COURT HAS SO FOUND THAT SERVICE OF PROCESS OF THIS CAUSE BY PUBLICATION UPON THE DEFENDANT IS NECESSARY AND APPROPRIATE IN THIS MATTER.

THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY REQUIRED TO SERVE UPON BEAU E. PEMBERTON, PLANTIFF’S ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS P.O. BOX 789, DRESDEN, TN 38225, AN ANSWER THE COMPLAINT ON OR BEFORE JUNE 5, 2017.

IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT. A COPY OF SAID COMPLAINT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CLERK AND MASTER OF SAID COURT. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED THAT THIS NOTICE BE PUBLISHED FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS IN THE DRESDEN ENTERPRISE. A NEWSPAPER OF GENERAL CIRCULATION IN WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS 10TH DAY OF APRIL, 2017.

BEAU E. PEMBERTON, BPR#27461

ATTORNEY FOR PLANTIFF

P.O. BOX 789

DRESDEN, TN 38225

731-364-5411

REGINA VANCLEAVE

CLERK AND MASTER

R16364/17-4