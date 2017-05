NOTICE OF PUBLICATION – NO. 23739

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT DRESDEN

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

23739

MELISSA MORRISON SELLERS

PETITIONER

VS.

Unknown and Unidentified Heirs of:

BIRDIE DARNELL (also known as BERT LEE DARNELL), BERT L. DARNELL or BERTIE LEE DARNELL), DECEASED; BESSIE DARNELL, DECEASED; LORETTA A. SOMERS, DECEASED; WILL SOMERS, DECEASED; MIRTIE PINKSTON, DECEASED; MRS. PINK RUST, DECEASED; REBECCA SANDEFER, DECEASED; JEAN PINKSTON, DECEASED; AND ARDEN PINKSTON, DECEASED

RESPONDENTS

To: The Respondents named herein:

IN THIS CAUSE, UPON MOTION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION, IT APPEARING FROM THE PETITION THAT YOU ARE A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO FILE WITH THE CHANCERY COURT AT DRESDEN, TENNESSEE, YOU DEFENSE TO THE PETITON FILED AGAINST YOU IN SAID CAUSE, SERVING A TRUE COPY OF THE SAME UPON CAROL S. GODWIN, ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNDER & GODWIN, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, 409 S. LINDELL ST., MARTIN, TN 38237, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF THIS PUBLICATION.

IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO DO SO, YOU SHALL BE DEEMED TO HAVE RECEIVED ACTUAL NOTICE AND JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE RENDERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

THIS NOTICE SHALL BE PUBLISHED FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS IN THE DRESDEN ENTEPRISE.

THIS 30TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017.

CAROL S. GODWIN, BPR#28701

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS

P.O. BOX 842

MARTIN, TN 38237

731-587-9671

REGINA VANCLEAVE

CLERK AND MASTER

R16308/14-4