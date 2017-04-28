NOTICE MEETING OF THE WEAKLEY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

The Regular Meetings of the Weakley County Election Commission will be held on the first (1st) Monday of each Month at 6:00 p.m. All meetings of the Commission will be at the Weakley County Election Office (135 S POPLAR ST STE A, DRESDEN) and are open to the public.

Please refer to the Weakley County Calendar at www.weakleycountytn.gov

Meetings for the Month of May:

May 1st at 6:00 p.m.

~ Regular Meeting including Unisyn Voting Machine Demo

May 11th at 6:00 p.m.

~ Called Meeting for Dominion Voting Machine Demo

May 23rd at 6:00 p.m.

~ Called Meeting for ES&S Voting Machine Demo

May 30th at 6:00 p.m.

~ Called Meeting for HARP Voting Machine Demo

17-1