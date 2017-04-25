Dresden Farmers Market opens Saturday

Dresden Farmers Market, located at the Terry Oliver Plaza at 421 Linden Street in Dresden, will host its season opener Saturday, April 29.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. During this time, there will be a host of activities for the whole family.

Market items for sale will include: cabbage, radishes, broccoli, greens, jams and jellies, bread, muffins, homemade granola, cake, fudge, goat milk and cheese, goat soap, homemade laundry detergent, cupcakes, fresh meat, barbecue sauce, honey, fried pork rinds, shaved ice, and other items.

There will be live music, as well as horse and cart rides and games for the kids.

