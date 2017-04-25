Dresden couple arrested on meth charges

A Weakley County couple was arrested, after Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies discovered assorted drugs inside their rural residence.

Those charged in the case are: 38-year-old Darrick Jason Doster and 35-year-old Anna Marie Doster of 4120 Paris Hwy 54, Dresden. They both face charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of schedule VI marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

