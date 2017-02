Two Martin men were arrested Monday on assorted drug and weapon charges.

Roy V. Black, 23, of Martin is charged with Simple Possession of Schedule VI, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Garrett L. Austin, 21, of Martin is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.