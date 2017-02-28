One injured in two-vehicle accident

A late model Ford Mustang rear-ended an anhydrous tank being pulled by another truck at the intersection of Highway 45 and Old Troy Road at approximately 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28. A woman was reported trapped inside the Mustang. After being extricated from the vehicle, the victim was reportedly transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital by Weakley County EMS. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown as of press time.

