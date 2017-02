A Gibson County couple is accused of using stolen debit card information to obtain cash and make payments in Weakley County.

Joshua Luke Clifton, 29, and Amanda Ashley Bray (AKA – Amanda Gonzales), 24, who both reside at 217 Shiloh Road Ext., Bradford, are charged with Identity Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

