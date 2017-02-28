Dresden Planning Commission considers subdividing property for new bank

Plans calling for subdividing property located at 8616 Highway 22, for the purpose of providing a lot on which to construct a new bank building, was the main topic of discussion during Thursday’s Dresden Planning Commission meeting.

The proposal, as presented, sought to subdivide 1.782 acres of property into two lots and dedicate 40 ft. of right-of-way for a new street. The land, which is zoned B-3 (Highway Oriented Business), is owned by Pedigo-Dresden Properties, LP.

First Community Bank of the Heartland wishes to construct a new building to the south of the existing Department of Human Services office, once the property is subdivided.

