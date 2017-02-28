Democrats to name replacements for Pemberton & Pace

Beau Pemberton

Warner Pace

Attorney Beau Pemberton and Warner Pace recently announced they will be stepping down from their posts as Weakley County Election Commissioners when their terms end on April 3.

Election Commissioners are appointed to two-year terms, on the first Monday in April, during odd-numbered years.

Weakley County Democrats are expected to make recommendations for individuals to replace Pemberton and Pace during their reorganization meeting on March 25 at the Weakley County Courthouse. Their recommendations will be forwarded to the Democratic members of the Tennessee Election Commission (once the state members are appointed). They, in turn, will appoint the Democrats members to fill the two Weakley County Election Commission seats. Local Democratic Party Chairperson Vanessa Bright is also not seeking reappointment.

