Lady Lions to play in region title game, sectional round

Dresden defeated Greenfield 51-38 on Saturday evening to secure a spot in not only Tuesday’s Region 7A championship game, but also in this Saturday’s Class A Sectional round.

The Lady Lions battle Huntingdon on Tuesday with the 7A crown in the line along with hosting rights for Saturday at stake.

So far this season, Dresden is 0-3 against the District 13A champion Huntingdon girls.

For the full story on Saturday’s game, see the March 1 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.