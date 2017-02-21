Region tourney picture clearing up

The regional tournament picture is becoming clearer.

All four of the girls’ basketball teams in Weakley County will begin regional play this week along with two of the boys’ hoops squads.

On the girls’ squad, Greenfield (District 14A champion), Westview (District 13AA champion) and Dresden (District 13A runner-up) have all earned the right to host a first round regional game.

Meanwhile, Gleason (third place in 13A) will take to the road for the opening round of the regional tournament.

Likewise, both the Westview boys (fourth place in 13AA) and the Dresden guys (third place in 13A) will hit the road for the quarterfinals of their respective regional tournaments.

The Region 7A Tournament quarterfinals start on Thursday evening with Greenfield hosting Clarksburg and Dresden entertaining Gibson County. Gleason heads to Trenton for the quarterfinal round on Thursday night.

On Friday, Westview hosts Bolivar in the quarterfinals of the Region 7AA Tournament.

Dresden goes to Union City the same evening for a Region 7A Tournament quarterfinal matchup.

Saturday’s action has Westview on the road against a yet to be determined opponent in the quarterfinals of the Region 7AA Tournament.

For District tourney details, see the Feb. 22 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.